Cesar Police opens call for high school assistants and offers benefits

In order for men and women to define their military situation, the Cesar Police opened a call for high school assistants. The deadline to register is July 31 of this year and applications will be received at the facilities of the Incorporation Group located at carrera 7ª number 23-96 in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood, Valledupar.

Police Commander Cesar, Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez Sánchez invited the young people to be part of the institution in which they will also obtain benefits.

The requirements established by the National Police are: to be Colombian by birth, to be between 18 and 24 years old, to be high school graduates or not, to be single without children, not to have been sentenced to custodial sentences, not to be involved in inquiries, investigations and/or have a current criminal, disciplinary or fiscal record, not have a pending fine derived from the imposition of a corrective measure in the field of behaviors contrary to coexistence, in accordance with the provisions of Law 1801 of 2018, not have pending fine for traffic violations and not having defined his military status.

The documentation that must be submitted includes: a photocopy of the applicant’s citizenship card or password on both sides, in black and white, enlarged to 150%, on legal size paper, a photocopy of the applicant’s parent’s citizenship card on both sides , in black and white, enlarged to 150%, on legal size sheet, photocopy of the birth certificate of the applicant on legal size sheet, 3×4 passport size photograph with blue background.

If the applicant is a bachelor, they must present a photocopy of the degree certificate and bachelor’s diploma on legal size black and white paper, 100% normal. If you are not a bachelor, the following will be required: original study certificate of the last grade completed and approved on a black and white legal size sheet, 100% normal.

Once the applicants who meet these requirements pass all the exam fields, they will be able to enjoy benefits such as a monthly bonus, health service, accommodation in police facilities, food, uniforms, mandatory life insurance, air ticket discounts, mutual aid.

They will also receive a conduct card, a first-class reservist card, discounts and scholarships to take courses at police training schools and loans with Icetex.

“We invite you to be part of this institution, go to the nearest police unit and start your registration process to provide military service,” said Police Commander Cesar, Colonel Wilson Álvarez Sánchez.

