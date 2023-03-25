The additional cycle of vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease ordered by the ICA ended satisfactorily, with the departments near the border with Venezuela achieving the highest coverage.

At the country level, the day that was carried out for 30 uninterrupted days, managed to protect more than 91.4 percent of the bovine and buffalo herd against the disease.

The first place of vaccination is recorded to date by Arauca (with 96.6%), followed by Vichada (90.9%), Cesar (90.6%), La Guajira (88.5%), and North of Santander (82.3%). On the other hand, in the department of Boyacá (only in Cubará) a preliminary coverage of 95.4 % was registered.

The cycle was executed in accordance with the orders of ICA resolution 00000271 of January 18, 2023, in the corresponding period between February 20 and March 21 in bovines and buffaloes under 24 months of age.

For Juan Fernando Roa, general manager (e) of the ICA, the sanitary campaign had the objective of increasing the levels of immunity in the bovine and buffalo population of the border area departments with Venezuela, that is, in La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander, Arauca, Vichada and Boyacá (only in the municipality of Cubará).

The figures from SINIGAN and SAGARI, which are still preliminary -because there are still records pending processing-, reveal that 91.4 percent of the framework or projected population was vaccinated, that is, 1,603,272 bovine and buffalo specimens in the five departments.

Related