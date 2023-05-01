César Rohon – La Hora newspaper

The former assemblyman talks about the current political crisis. Read this interview with this businessman who has not abandoned politics.

César Rohon is one of the few politicians who have connections in the two main cities of the country: Quito and Guayaquil.

On May 14, 2021, before the inauguration of President Guillermo Lasso, left the Christian Social Party (PSC) for keeping their convictions firm by not agreeing to promote impunity for correísmo. He denounced a possible agreement for the creation of the Truth Commission, which would have pushed the acquittal of the correísmo hierarchs of criminal cases. That holds up so far.

But this act, which dynamited the alliance between Creo, the party of President Lasso, and the PSC, of ​​Jaime Nebot, is decisive in the current political crisis. We live the consequences of that rupture, since it caused wounds that have not healed.

Rohon, 66, left his post in the National Assembly more than a year ago, in March 2022. In the heat of his resignation, he spoke of the possibility that legislators could be removed for not complying with a political change in favor of the future of the nation. For him, now, everything got worse. Although he does believe that there are exits. Read this interview.

Q. What are the solutions to the political crisis from the Presidency?

The departures are constitutional. We always have to talk about legality and constitutionality, the rule of law. The impeachment of the President in the Assembly is legal and constitutional. What’s more, he has a favorable opinion from the Constitutional Court. And it has a scope of action, which is the presumption of embezzlement in Flopec. But the tests are falling. No test. So, the political judgment is weakening in the Assembly itself. The accusers have not had the capacity to structure the accusation against the President of the Republic. So, many members of the Assembly, who once voted for the report of the Occasional Commission, with 104 votes, say: no, well, I cannot embark on this outrage.

Q.How can you take advantage of Carondelet?

Well, the Presidency is doing its job. In addition, from the time he leaves the Constitutional Court until the impeachment trial is installed, there are 45 days. Those 45 days are a huge period to start a political negotiation. And Minister Henry Cucalón who knows about this arrives at the Cabinet, which is skillful. That he has lived in the Assembly for the past eight years. And he is in a process of political negotiation, which is legal. What is constitutional? I’m not talking about vote buying.

Q. Some demonize this. Does there have to be political negotiation?

Yes. The Executive has to seek political agreements that allow it to continue in power. Because the other thing is to cross your arms and let them club you. And the clubbing ends in the fact that there are 92 votes for the removal of the President. The departure of the President from office and the assumption of power of the Vice President of the Republic. What is legal and constitutional?

Q. From the side of the Assembly, are there solutions or are the legislators condemned to fold the correista forces and their former co-ideators, the Social Christians, apparently motivated by revenge?

Decisions cannot be made with revenge. With hate. Because we are forgetting about Ecuador. Ecuador is the superior good of all. And no one is thinking about Ecuador. The only thing that the Assembly is thinking is: well, we have fought to the death with this one and we have to get it out no matter what. And the Equator? The country has gone to the background. First are the interests of the political parties and their leaders. All the Assembly wants is to knock Lasso down. And if they do not knock him down in the Assembly, then they are heating up the street.

Q. Do we appeal to the patriotic reflection of the legislators, to their conscience?

Seek agreements for governance. Lower the volume to hate and start building for Ecuador. That is the first output. The other is the Constitutional: if the President of the Republic, within the law and the Constitution, does see that his stay in power is in danger, apply the cross death. That it is legal and constitutional and the Assembly goes to his house. He has to make his office available to the Ecuadorian people, so the National Electoral Council has to call Assembly and Presidential elections in seven days. There, Lasso can be ratified to finish the remaining two years or there can be a new President for two years in Ecuador.

Q. There are voices that believe that we are experiencing it as a consequence of the failed dialogue between Creo, the Social Christians and correístas. And you were the protagonist. Are we experiencing a consequence of his actions by denouncing the impunity pact with Rafael Correa?

I was clear in my position. And it was the only one in the party. When I did not agree I left. I did it for two reasons. First, before the declarations of the correísmo leader, Pierina Correa, who says that a Truth Commission must be sought, nobody said anything. So, I did say that I do not agree with the Truth Commission. Because the Assembly cannot review court rulings. And, secondly, there was no democratic action on the part of my political organization, at that time, to democratically elect the candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly, and I left. It turns out that the Social Christian Party candidate for the National Assembly was chosen by Correísmo. And I cannot, as a member of a political organization, accept such barbarity. Because it is an affront to the political organization.

Q. In the Citizen Revolution they believe that we are currently living the consequences of what happened at that time.

They have more information than me. Because they have continued together, they have continued talking. What’s more, they look very close. Strange thing from my point of view. Surely those failed dialogues now have, as a consequence, a frontal struggle against power. Because today is from the front. Today it is not hidden. The Christian Social Party and UNES want to overthrow Lasso. They are looking for the 92 votes for his removal in the National Assembly. At times we see that Pachakutik does vote, then that they don’t vote. That some are faithful to Iza and others are intimidated by Iza. And others are not afraid of Iza and do not vote. Politics cannot be carried out like this. With this background, once again, where is Ecuador? All the leaders we have mentioned forgot about Ecuador. The country is built with generosity, with dialogues, with agreements. Because, despite the political and ideological differences, in Ecuador we can all agree on four or five things, no more, for governability, for the future. Where was the political reform? Ecuador, after 40 years of unicamerality and legislative elections in the first presidential round, remains fragmented. The National Assembly continues to control political power, hijacking political power. It does not let the President govern. It is time for a reform to have at least second round legislative elections, in bicamerality.

Q. The Vice President has some role in this context or he remains seated until we see what can happen.

He replaces the President by absence, dismissal or death, it is constitutional. The Vice President has the function that the President gives him. And if the President doesn’t give him any role, he becomes a figurehead. He should have a specific function within the management of the State. The country does not know what is going to happen and the Vice President says: I am loyal to the President, if he leaves I will leave too. Who assumes the Presidency in that case? You have to analyze it.

Q. That rumor grows.

That’s how it is. But that is not going to happen. Because the President and Minister Cucalón have a very clear political reading. He can be in the Assembly, defending himself against the accusation in the political trial, and, at the same time, the Minister of Government delivers the Decree to dissolve the National Assembly in the Secretariat of the Assembly. If this impeachment thing continues, if the government feels that there is no security to save its position, the cross is coming. There is no other way out.

Q. Are the Armed Forces playing on this political board with the new operations?

Definitely. The Armed Forces are responsible for national security. Although the Armed Forces are not guarantors as they were in the 1998 Constitution, they have the responsibility of national security. In this scenario, a convulsion could occur, due to the cross death that would be rejected by those who heat the street and would overthrow the Government. Who is the one who tells me? Who puts order in Ecuador? Do the rabid people who take to the streets to overthrow the Government, to burn Quito, or do the Armed Forces have the constitutional and legal responsibility to bring order to Ecuador? The Armed Forces, at the end of the day, by law, have the responsibility for the security of the country. They are not going to allow the country to go to the garbage can.

Q. One of the ways out is to look for unity. Civil society, unions, unions, academia, human rights defenders, are discussing this. Utopia?

Civil society has folded its arms in the last 40 years. He has handed over the reforms to political power. So, if the political power does not act, nobody acts. The Assembly that is called to make a reform, at least partial to the Constitution to seek governability, but it does not do it nor will it do it. He is not interested in losing his status, in kidnapping political power. To keep the country fragmented. They’re not interested in it. Whose responsibility is it to make a reform, to seek a national agreement for governability, for change? To civil society. The Constitution of Montecristi is the one that has finished the country. The desirable thing would be to make a new Constitution. In these conditions that the country is in, is there the environment to call a constituent assembly? No. Is there the environment for a sensible reform that allows the governability of the country? No.

Q. Where does civil society lack muscle and how can it be strengthened?

In what you are doing. Joining. Because this is not a matter of right or left. This is not a question of whites, cholos, montubios or morenos. No. Everyone, we are all Ecuador. So society has to get involved in seeking agreements. Looking for mechanisms. The moment civil society organizes itself, civil society rises up, and will close the Assembly. It is the first thing that will close.

Q. Do you think that you do have the possibility of doing that with the current situation?

Clear. There is always the possibility that civil society will shut down the Assembly. And in that case, there is the possibility of a Constituent Assembly to make a new Constitution that is framed in a governance framework. That we do not have today in the country. We have a totally contradictory Constitution… one article gives you a right and the other takes it away. And in the following article he interprets it. That is what the country has finished.

Q. If the President triumphs, how do you see him in the remaining two years of government?

The radical left has it in for President Lasso. And they are not going to rest to throw it away, neither in the Assembly nor in the street. Do you know when they will calm down? When the third year passes. Because Lasso was already out and that was supposed to happen in January. Their projections were that there was no Lasso in January. And it turns out that their strategic planning is not coming out. If Lasso reaches his third year, everything will deflate because they have to get ready to run for the presidential and legislative elections. But, without the governance reform, we are going to go to another electoral process with the same rules of the game. With a country that has no north. It has no direction. Where no one wants to build anything. And where the only thing they claim is a piece. Nothing else. Because this has become that: a farm where everyone has a piece of land. (JC)