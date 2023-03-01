To echo the presentation and filing of the 2023 List of Petitions and achieve the agreements agreed between Fecode and the national government, teachers from Valledupar and Cesar joined the mobilization called yesterday in the main capitals of the country.

The tour began at the headquarters of the Association of Educators of Cesar, Aducesar, arrived at the Governor’s Office and later at the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, where they raised their voices to be heard before a list of requests that seek to improve the quality of the education sector.

Jorge Luis Rivero Larios, president of the Association of Educators of Cesar, stated that the action was taken by the teachers due to the accumulated problems that affect public education.

The objective of the demonstration focused on the presentation and filing of the 2023 Request Sheet, the lack of cleaners, janitors, school transportation, connectivity, desks and implementation of the School Food Program – PAE in the municipality of Valledupar.

The lack of teachers, cleaners, guards, school transportation, connectivity, in the department of Cesar; a decent health service for teachers and their beneficiaries, the unfreezing of the 1278 teacher list and the review of the employment, professional and salary situation of provisional teachers, who are in the pre-pension stage, maternity and those who are in the exercise of union activity and vindicate the agreement signed between Fecode and the Government, towards a special, preferential and differential contest.

They also demand the modification of the General System of Participations -SGP through the constitutional reform, in the search for greater and better financing of public education. Defend and enforce the special and exceptional regime of health and social benefits for teachers, strengthening Fomag from a financial and administrative point of view.

Gustavo Palacio, vice president of Aducesar, added that the union seeks the dignity of education in the country, that conditions are optimal for teachers and students. “We intend to make contributions to improve, but we need the will of a government that meets the commitments made,” he said.

Yesterday academic activities were partially suspended in the official institutions of Valledupar and Cesar.

