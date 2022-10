Svante Paabo he is famous in the laboratory of evolutionary anthropology in Leipzig for his flashy shirts and Bermuda shorts. But when Cesare de Filippo, as a young PhD student, she met him for the first time, he didn’t even wear those. “He was very embarrassing. In the institute we have a sauna. After work we use it to relax. I had recently arrived in Leipzig when I met him on my way out of the sauna.