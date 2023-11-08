Home » Cesar’s budget will exceed $690,000 million in 2024
Cesar’s budget will exceed $690,000 million in 2024

The Secretary of the Treasury of Cesar, Andrés Rojas, socialized in the Departmental Assembly the budget for next year 2024, which will be $690.819.077.820.

He 79% of these resources will come from the General Participation System (SGP) and the sector with the greatest destination will be Education con $533.344.160.611.

Distribution of resources by sector. /PHOTO: COURTESY.

We know that this budget will have some modifications, More than a modification, it would be an approval, which will be provided in June, since the departmental development plan of the new administration, headed by the elected governor, Elvia Milena Sanjuánwill present the project to generate discussion”, Rojas explained.

