Cesena three months after the flood, an update on the emergency interventions carried out — Emilia-Romagna Region

Cesena three months after the flood, an update on the emergency interventions carried out — Emilia-Romagna Region

Closures of embankment routes, removal of materials transported by flood waters and reconstruction of the banks for the river Savio and his tributaries. Restoration of the hydraulic wall, slopes and embankments for the stream Pisciatello.

Three months after the flood, in the municipality of Cesena work continues to restore safety conditions in the city from the waters of the rivers, first of all the Savio. They were immediately started 3 emergency interventionsfor a total of 1 million 450 thousand euros.

The point was made this morning in the Municipality of Cesena by Irene Priolovice president of the Region with responsibility for civil protection, together with Frances Lucchimunicipal councilor for environmental sustainability and European projects.

Emergency interventions started

In the province of Forlì-Cesena they are the 14 emergency interventions startedfor a total of 13 million 300 thousand euros. One project completed, the other 13 with completion expected at the end of September 2023.

There are three construction sites open in the municipality of Cesena, for a total of 1 million 450 thousand euros. The most important works – worth 800 thousand euros – concern the closure of embankment routes of the Savio river he was born in rio Casalecchiowith the removal of blockages and reconstruction of the banks for the regular outflow of water, to protect infrastructures and homes throughout the hydrographic network of the Savio, Rubicone and Pisciatello basins.

Two other interventions are focusing on the Pisciatello. In the locality of Case Castagnoli, the restoration of the hydraulic protection wall which collapsed following the landslide on the river bank is underway, with an investment worth 350 thousand euros. Widespread works for the restoration of the slopes and embankments of the stream, eroded in the stretch downstream of the railway bridge, are taking place between the localities of Casale and Case Francesconi. In particular, boulders and palisades are being laid, with an investment costing 350,000 euros.

Further urgent works communicated to the Commissioner for reconstruction

There are 7 further urgent interventions, in addition to those already underway, reported by the Region to the Commissioner and candidates for funding, for a total cost of 6 million 400 thousand euros. These are interventions on watercourses and concern the arrangement of bank erosion and the arrangement of accumulations in the riverbed, in particular along Savio, Pisciatello, Rubicone, Uso, Montone. The territories of the municipalities of Cesena, Bagno di Romagna, Borghi, Cesenatico, Gatteo, Longiano, Mercato Saraceno, Montiano, Roncofreddo, Savignano, Sarsina, Sogliano and Verghereto are affected.

