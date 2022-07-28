Zanella: «In a few days Via Roma will reopen and the fenced areas will be reduced as much as possible». Completed the works in Soranzen

CESIOMAGGIORE. No construction site in August. The complicated situation linked to the drought has led the Municipality and the company in charge to postpone the work until September installation and arrangement of greenery in Piazza Mercato. The area, subject to a complete restyling started in late spring, should therefore be completed by the end of September.

To give the news the mayor Carlo Zanella, during the last city council. “The road network in via Roma will be reopened in these days, which is the one that passes next to the town hall. After that, the workers will reduce the construction site space as much as possible. This is because work is not scheduled for August ».

The motivation is linked to the difficulties of a summer where we are realizing how much water is a precious commodity and above all not unlimited, unlike what was once erroneously believed.

«It didn’t seem ideal to us to go and fix all the green part in a period of drought. Moreover, it would be necessary to use water resources that have never before been preserved as now », says Zanella.

Either way, you count on inaugurate the renovated square within a couple of monthsthe. Also to definitively resolve some inconveniences: in recent weeks, there have been protests and reports from citizens due to the lack of attention paid to the access area to the medical clinic.

“September seems to us the best month to finish the paving towards the end of via Mas towards via Masi, on the west side of the square,” added Zanella. «The corten steel parts and public lighting will also need to be installed. By the end of September we expect the work to be completed. Within the same batch of works, there will also be lasphalting of the avenue of the Pez cemetery».

On other fronts, there are good news. «I am now completed the renovation of the Soranzen square, Among other things, the installation and lighting of the new public lighting also took place. It remains just to remove some old street lamps. It is also great pleasure to receive messages of compliments from citizens, who recognize the excellent synergy between administration, offices and the company in charge.