On the afternoon of Sunday 16 October, around 18.50 the 118 Central alerted the Alpine Rescue of Feltre, for two hikers in difficulty on the crossing of the Tre Pietre. Leaving from Cesiomaggiore, the two friends had climbed the Palmar, to then continue to the Cima del Tre Pietre and from the ridge to reach the Bivacco Bosc dei Boi, along a viaz, the track of which is difficult to understand and easy to lose. In fact, around 3 pm, the two 26-year-olds, one from Lentiai and the other from Cremona, had lost their bearings. For a while they had turned until they could retrace their steps, now dark and without sources of light.

In contact with the rescuers, the hikers described the route, saying they had overcome a section equipped with a rope. Realizing that they must have been two thirds of the way down the route, they were told not to move, because in the area below there are dangerous rock jumps. Two teams, one fast and one to follow support, started climbing on the side of the bivouac and looking for the thin track among the pines. A first vocal contact was followed by some attempts to approach, hampered by the deceptive presence of valleys and ridges, until identification at 9.30pm. After having secured them to overcome the steeper sections, the rescuers descended with them to the jeeps, and then accompanied them to their car. The surgery ended around midnight.