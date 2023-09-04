Cestello detaches from a mobile crane, a 56-year-old entrepreneur dies – News

A 56-year-old building contractor Corato (Bari) died yesterday evening while he was carrying out work on his own land located in viale Boscarello, on the outskirts of the city. According to what emerges from the first findings carried out by the police officers of the Corato police station, the 56-year-old was maneuvering a crane truck equipped with a basket which suddenly disengaged, overwhelming him without giving him a chance: the 118 personnel were only able to ascertain his death from crush. The Trani public prosecutor’s office, which has opened an investigation into manslaughter, has not ordered an autopsy and the businessman’s body has been returned to his family. The staff of the Spesal of the ASL of Bari also intervened on the spot.

