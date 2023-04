PEKING, 1. April 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described bilateral relations as “very good” in an interview with China Media Group two weeks ago, before leaving for an official visit to China.

A day before the end of his week-long trip, ties between the two countries were upgraded to a “comprehensive, high-quality and forward-looking” partnership when Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Lee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.