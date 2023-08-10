Chacao begins applications for the Municipal Music Award – EntornoInteligente

In Chacao musical talent is promoted and rewarded. Participants may register until September 11 and may participate in the youth, adult and master categories in the traditional and urban genres; soloists (instrumentalists) and musical groups may participate.

The councilor and president of the Human Capital Commission of the Chacao Municipal Council, Oscar González Florez indicated that “the objective of this award is to recognize and encourage musical talent in children, adolescents and adults; for which we invite you to register and be part of this initiative”.

In addition, the mayor Gustavo Duque pointed out “in Chacao we continue to promote art and culture, that is why through the Chacao Municipal Award we praise and recognize musical talent, in various categories and genres.”

Those interested in participating in the 1st Edition of the Musical Music Award may participate in the Juvenile (from thirteen to seventeen years of age), Adult (from eighteen to thirty-six years of age) and Master ( from thirty-seven (37) years of age onwards), may choose between the traditional and urban genres.

In addition, in the Instrumentalist (soloist) category they may participate in the Children’s category (from seven years to twelve years of age), Juvenile (from thirteen years to seventeen years of age), Adult (from eighteen years to thirty-six years of age and Master (from thirty-seven years of age onwards) and may choose between genres: traditional and academic.

In the Musical Group category, those interested may choose between the Traditional, Academic and Urban genres, from the Children’s category (from seven years to twelve years of age), Juvenile (from thirteen years to seventeen years of age), Adult (from eighteen to thirty-six years of age) and Master (from thirty-seven years of age onwards).

The jury that makes up the Award is made up of teachers and music specialists in Venezuela such as: Magdalena Frómeta, Alejandro Muñoz, Andrea Paola Márquez, Betsayda Machado, Jorge Alberto Torres Amezquita and Habs Loreto Nicholls

Those who want to participate and be part of the Municipal Music Award must make a musical life within the Mirandina entity and can register until September 11, using the form: https://forms.gle/nqadvHuvh3FGEY7S6.

Be part of this incredible experience and show all your talent!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

