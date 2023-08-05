Chairman PTI arrested

Lahore: Chairman PTI was arrested in Tosha Khana case.

According to sources, Chairman PTI was arrested from his residence in Zaman Park Lahore. The chairman did not resist the arrest, a police vehicle entered his residence and arrested him.

Sources say that Imran Khan has been transferred to an unknown location after his arrest.

Sources said that Imran Khan will be taken by the police from Lahore to Islamabad. He says that Chairman PTI is likely to be transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail before being taken to Islamabad.

Additional personnel have been deployed by the police at various nooks and crannies. The sources further said that the police has prepared the lists of PTI workers active in the city, in case of possible protests, there is a possibility of cracking down on the workers.

It should be remembered that Sessions Judge Islamabad Humayun Dilawar sentenced Imran Khan to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees in the Tosha Khana case. Judge Humayun Dilawar said that the Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan is proved, so he is sentenced and his arrest warrant is issued.

