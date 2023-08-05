Home » Chairman PTI arrested
News

Chairman PTI arrested

by admin
Chairman PTI arrested

Lahore: Chairman PTI was arrested in Tosha Khana case.

According to sources, Chairman PTI was arrested from his residence in Zaman Park Lahore. The chairman did not resist the arrest, a police vehicle entered his residence and arrested him.

Sources say that Imran Khan has been transferred to an unknown location after his arrest.

Sources said that Imran Khan will be taken by the police from Lahore to Islamabad. He says that Chairman PTI is likely to be transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail before being taken to Islamabad.

Additional personnel have been deployed by the police at various nooks and crannies. The sources further said that the police has prepared the lists of PTI workers active in the city, in case of possible protests, there is a possibility of cracking down on the workers.

It should be remembered that Sessions Judge Islamabad Humayun Dilawar sentenced Imran Khan to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees in the Tosha Khana case. Judge Humayun Dilawar said that the Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan is proved, so he is sentenced and his arrest warrant is issued.

See also  Benkirane tape enters the cinemas

You may also like

JD.com Supports Zhuozhou Book Merchants with Special Event...

“The fishing CDT has already started operating”: Ministry...

65,000 people celebrate at the Nature One techno...

Rally under the auspices of PDMA regarding Kashmir...

The Invasion of Toxic Hammerhead Flatworms in the...

Feid: Come with me

Rare Major Personnel Earthquake in CCP Rocket Force:...

Student took bronze at the “Dance Worldcup” 2023...

Panamanian delegation is present in the WTSD Regional...

In the team of the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy