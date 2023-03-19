Home News Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani meeting Parvaizalhi
News

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani meeting Parvaizalhi

by admin
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani meeting Parvaizalhi

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi should play a role for the country’s stability and development. File photo

Sunday March 19, 2023, 4:48 PM

Lahore: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had a meeting with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. In the meeting, the current political situation of the country was discussed. Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmad Zai, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Nauman Khan were also present on this occasion.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan will play a very important role in the upcoming politics due to which Pakistan’s economy will be stabilized.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said to Chaudhry Pervaizalhi that you are a corrupt politician, you should play your role for the country’s stability and development while fulfilling your responsibilities.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi said that he has always played his positive role for the development and stability of the country and will continue to do so. Due to Imran Khan, Pakistan will be seen playing an important role in the international level as well.

See also

The pick-up vehicles of the Lohi Bhira and Special Branch Police Station were completely burnt, file photo

The loss of more than one and a half crore rupees was caused to the Islamabad Police in terms of vehicles.

See also  Tongxiang Municipal Bureau of Justice takes three measures to strengthen people's mediation work

You may also like

Tiki González valued the work of teachers and...

There is work: more than a thousand vacancies...

Protests in Venezuela after murder of peasant activist

A SERIOUS AND WORKING MAN IS NOT FOR...

Public policy for women in Risaralda and genital...

Dangerous bike accident on the Neckartalradweg

SENATUR promotes several tourist offers

A man was murdered in the main park...

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – fears confirmed, now...

The great gap between women and men in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy