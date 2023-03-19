Sunday March 19, 2023, 4:48 PM

Lahore: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had a meeting with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. In the meeting, the current political situation of the country was discussed. Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmad Zai, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Nauman Khan were also present on this occasion.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan will play a very important role in the upcoming politics due to which Pakistan’s economy will be stabilized.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said to Chaudhry Pervaizalhi that you are a corrupt politician, you should play your role for the country’s stability and development while fulfilling your responsibilities.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi said that he has always played his positive role for the development and stability of the country and will continue to do so. Due to Imran Khan, Pakistan will be seen playing an important role in the international level as well.