Challenges and Experiences: Denied Visa for Temporary Work or Study in the United States

INPEC Employee Denied Visa for Travel to the United States

Traveling to the United States for tourism or temporary work and study is a common desire for many individuals worldwide. However, obtaining a travel permit to enter the country can be a challenging process due to the high number of requests received by consular authorities each year. Despite the rigorous filtering process, it is not impossible to obtain approval.

Recently, an employee of the Colombian Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) shared her disappointing experience on TikTok after her visa application was denied. Ingrid Saboyá, known on the platform as @ingridsaboya, expressed her regret and uncertainty about the reasons for the refusal.

According to Saboyá, she was questioned during her visa interview about her income, possession of property, marital status, children, and the purpose of her trip. The interviewer seemed particularly interested in her financial stability and personal connections in the United States. Saboyá provided evidence of her income and confirmed that she did not have a spouse or children. She also stated that she had no family residing in the United States and had not traveled extensively outside of Colombia.

Despite sharing this information, Saboyá was informed that her visa application had been denied. She expressed frustration at the lack of clarity regarding the reasons for her refusal and questioned whether her lack of international travel experience and family ties abroad may have played a role in the decision.

However, Saboyá remains undeterred by the denial and expressed her intention to explore other countries, stating, “It is not the only country in the world either, since we will have to go to other places.” She highlighted the opportunities that await her in Europe and expressed her eagerness to visit numerous countries.

This case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals seeking to travel to the United States and the varying factors considered during the visa application process. While the reasons behind Saboyá’s denial remain unclear, her experience sheds light on the thoroughness of the screening process and the importance of meeting the criteria set forth by consular authorities.

Aspiring travelers should be prepared to provide extensive documentation and information, ensuring that they address any concerns or questions that may arise during the interview. While obtaining a visa may not always be guaranteed, it is essential to remain resilient and explore alternative travel destinations that may offer new adventures and opportunities.

Share this: Facebook

X

