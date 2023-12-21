Challenges and Opportunities in the Energy Transition

PRESENT

McKinsey & Company’s Global Energy Outlook 2023 points out that facing the challenges inherent to the technological transition in the energy industry will be decisive in achieving the net-zero goals for 2030. These goals seek to limit global warming to less than 2°C above from pre-industrial levels, aligning with the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

The detailed analysis of this outlook models the supply and demand dynamics of energy products on a 1.5°C trajectory and explores four upward energy transition scenarios, with warming outcomes ranging from 1.6°C to 2.9°C by the year 2100. These scenarios address more than 400 factors, spanning sectors, technologies, policies, costs and fuels, providing a comprehensive database to inform decision makers about the obstacles to overcome.

Bram Smeets, partner at McKinsey, emphasizes the need for a “significant course correction” to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. While growth is seen in low-carbon technologies such as solar heat pumps and wind power, the analysis highlights the urgency for a global drive and collaboration across the energy value chain.

Among the notable findings:

Technological Bottlenecks: Obstacles such as land availability, energy infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, consumer affordability, investment and availability of materials can slow the transition. Overcoming these is crucial, as five times faster deployment of clean technologies is required to meet net-zero commitments.

Impact on Renewable Energies: It is projected that, by overcoming obstacles, renewable energy could represent up to 85% of global electricity generation by 2050 in the Commitments Achieved scenario.

Vulnerability of Fast Growing Technologies: The fastest growing technologies, such as wind power, electric vehicles and green hydrogen, face significant challenges. Lithium demand for batteries is forecast to increase by 330% by 2030.

Change in Energy Consumption: The electrification of the industry will be decisive. By 2050, global consumption could decrease by up to 6% in a Commitments Met scenario, but would increase by 24% in a Loss of Momentum scenario.

Electricity and Hydrogen: They are expected to be the main energy vectors of growth, reaching 58% and 33% of energy demand in 2050 in the Commitments Reached and Loss of Momentum scenarios, respectively.

Oil Demand: Demand could be reduced by half by 2050 in the Commitments Achieved scenario, driven by the slowdown in the growth of vehicle fleets, greater efficiency and electrification of transport.

Investments: Annual growth in investments in the energy sector is expected to be between 2% and 4%, reaching between $2 trillion and $3.2 trillion in 2040.

The energy transition scenarios also highlight the importance of overcoming critical requirements such as investments, value chain coordination and supply chain development for all fuel types.

Luciano Di Fiori, partner at McKinsey, emphasizes that although the energy transition is accelerating, “substantial pivots” are needed across industries to meet global climate commitments.

Ole Rolser, another McKinsey partner, highlights the importance of investments in decarbonization technologies, which will see growth between 6% and 11% annually, driven by the adoption of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the use of capture and carbon storage.

McKinsey’s Global Energy Outlook 2023 provides a detailed view of the challenges and opportunities in the energy transition. With a focus on overcoming technological bottlenecks and increasing investments in decarbonization technologies, the industry can move towards a 1.5°C trajectory and meet global climate goals. However, the need for urgent and collaborative actions throughout the value chain is highlighted to achieve accelerated and sustainable decarbonization.

Share this: Facebook

X

