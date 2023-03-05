The Togolese capital hosted from February 21 to 24, 2023, the 13th edition of the trade union forum of the International Trade Union Confederation Africa section (ITUC-Africa).

Placed under the theme “ZLECAF and migration in Africa: issues and challenges for workers”, this meeting aims to enable the trade union movement to formulate alternative proposals likely to contribute to positive changes for workers and the African people.

It was therefore a question of reflecting on the bottlenecks that prevent the African trade union movement from making its contribution, of reflecting on the situation of workers, of examining and discussing on the ways to link the free movement of goods and services to the free movement of persons in order to derive benefits.

It was also an opportunity for the participants to define and identify the main anchor points of trade union commitments in terms of free trade and people at the national, regional and continental level and to identify the priority areas to be taken into account.

“The African Free Trade Area has been launched and is gaining momentum. The choice of our theme comes from the fact that the documents which are piloted at different levels by our States within the framework of ZLECAF, do not sufficiently take into account the aspect of the free movement of persons and goods, in particular professional migration. ”, affirmed Sénouvo Vissikou, secretary general of the National Union of Independent Trade Unions of Togo (UNSIT) before adding that “it is a question for us, to see how the trade unions must take themselves in relation to migration and ZLECAF to appropriate the tools at the national, regional and continental level so that things can be done in the best way”.

For his part, Mr. Boèvi Kouglo Lawson Body, economist and Director of the Labor Research and Education Institute (ALREI) of the world of work of the ITUC-Africa, underlined that this forum is of capital importance.

“We are at the end of the thirteenth trade union forum, an annual meeting of trade union leaders from the world of work. This activity, which is organized at the beginning of each year, is very important for us union workers. It allows us to reflect on the challenges of development in Africa,” he said.

He also indicated that the problems related to migration in Africa and the difficulties of free movement in regional economic areas are still relevant and challenges trade union leaders.

Need we remind you, the 13th forum allowed ITUC-Africa to prepare for its 5th ordinary congress, at the next meetings of the ILO.

