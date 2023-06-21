Chamber Music returns to Buga

From this Tuesday until June 23, Valle del Cauca residents will be able to enjoy the International Chamber Music Festival that takes place in Buga.

Concerts, workshops and academic activities are part of the program of the Seventh that takes place in Ciudad Señora.

Leira Giselle Ramírez, Departmental Secretary of Culture, stated that “we want to invite all Valle del Cauca residents to attend the seventh version of the Guadalajara de Buga International Chamber Music Festival, which will have a full schedule of concerts, workshops, talks and the delegations of four participating countries will be present”.

The official added that “for the Department of Culture of Valle del Cauca, supporting this festival means continuing to promote the cultural rights of our Invincible Valley, generating spaces for public training for the cultural scene and facilitating the preservation of classical music through the relay generational”.

The Russian violinist Tatiana Tchijova, director of the Festival, extended the invitation to all Valle del Cauca residents.

“Four countries, four concerts, three workshops; You are all invited to the seventh Guadalajara de Buga International Chamber Music Festival”, he said about the event.

Likewise, he stated that “our purpose is to bring new audiences closer to universal, Latin American and Colombian classical music through concerts in iconic venues in the city and to promote the cultural and creative education of the Valle del Cauca population, accompanying it with workshops and talks, led by by national and international artists.

The artists said that the repertoire includes well-known classics by Vivaldi, Mozar or Rachmaninos, among others, as well as contemporary works by Latin American composers.

In this sense, he affirmed that “the music of Latin America is rich and diverse, but in some cases it can disappear if it is not transmitted to each generation.”

The violinist added that “one way to preserve it is to have it declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.”

In this sense, he added that marimba music and traditional songs from the Colombian Pacific will be present at the festival, as well as River Plate tango, which were declared intangible heritage of humanity.

The programing

This Tuesday the inaugural concert was held at the Municipal Theater and this Wednesday the duets Arco will be present with Tatiana Tchijova (violin), Dora De Marínis (piano); Olarte with Lelio Olarte (violin), Aida Olarte (piano); and Trio with Tatiana Tchijova (violin), Marianna Kononenko (cello), Dora De Marínis (piano).

They will perform works by composers Wolfang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Manuel de Falla, Andrés Alén, Sergei Vasílievich Rajmáninov​.

And in the morning there is a conversation with the duo Carla Algeri (bandoneon) and Armando de la Vega (guitar).

On June 22, in the Cathedral of San Pedro, there will be a concert by Camerata Alférez Real and the duo with Carla Algeri (bandoneon) and Srmando de la Vega (guitar) will also perform.

He will perform works by composers Astor Piazzolla, Homero Exposito, Jesus Ventura, A. Khachaturian, J. Revaux, Chabuca Granda, Louiguy, Carlos Gardel, Luis A. Calvo, E.Elgar, A.Vivaldi.

The conversation will be led by the duos Arco with Tatiana Tchijova (violin) and Dora De Marínis (piano); and Olarte with Lelio Olarte (violin) and Aida Olarte (piano).

And on June 23 at the Municipal Theater there will be the closing concert with the Gimpas Ensemble: Alexander Duque (bombo-guasá-cununo), Héctor Tascón (marimba de chonta) Yésica Rodríguez (decimera), Barbara Santana (coloratura soprano), José Duke (double bass).

There will also be the Duo Carla Algeri (bandoneon) and Armando de la Vega (guitar).

Works by the following composers will be performed: Ángel Villoldo, Carlos Gardel, Aníbal Troilo, Homero Exposito, Juan de Dios Filiberto, Antonio Tarrago Ros, Jesus Ventura, Astor Piazzolla. Alexander Duque, Hector Tascón.

Gimpas Ensemble will hold the last discussion of the event in the morning with the presence of Héctor Tascón and Alexander Duque.

