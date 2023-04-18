Chamber of Commerce and organizations are ready for the Vallenato Festival

With just 10 days to go before the start of the Vallenato 2023 Festival, the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce held a round table with the transport sector, extended to other regions, in order to finish adjusting the strategy that will ensure the success of the accordion festival más country and the Expofestival fair.

The conference was chaired by the president of the Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Urón Márquez, who stated that a positive dynamic was created by calling on the sectors within the framework of the ‘Fall in love with the Festival’ strategy and that key issues were discussed in these spaces such as the preparation of the city, beautification of the same, promotion of the festival and the events, security and mobility, these last two were two of the aspects that generated the most concern among the attendees; however, the entities in charge stated that they have the contingency plan ready for the festival.

In the same way, Carlos Quijano, Vice President of Competitiveness of the Chamber of Commerce, explained that thanks to the tables, lines of work were agreed with the banks for the benefit of micro-entrepreneurs, with the public sector emphasizing the importance of price control and space. public and vigilance in the handling of food that will be for sale. In the same way, with the Family Welfare Institute, it was possible to articulate plans to avoid child labor and the exploitation of minors through begging in the city.

In the meeting, the topic of transportation had a special chapter due to the presence of actors such as the manager of the Valledupar Terminal, the official in charge of Civil Aeronautics, unions of taxi drivers and different transportation lines, all expressed their readiness to provide the best service for both tourists and locals.

Henry Smith Padrilla, Aeronautics official in this region of the country, indicated that the Alfonso López airport will have the normal service of the Avianca airline and that the Easy Fly company is back, which will have Medellín-Valledupar flights, in addition to the flights charters arriving for the festival season.

The entrepreneurs of musical shows, artisans and representatives of the tourism sector also had their space at the tables of the chamber that in total a total of 4 were developed within the framework of the Fall in love strategy of the festival, the People’s Party.

