IVREA. At the national level, the deputies will go from 630 to 400 and the senators from 315 to 200. The Piedmontese parliamentarians will in fact be cut by a third, going from the current 45 to 29 (Chamber) and from 22 to 14 (Senate). In 2018, 23 deputies had been elected in the Piedmont 1 Chamber District (in September there will be 15) and 22 were elected in the Piedmont 2 District (there will be 14). For the Senate, Piedmont will send 14 elected members to Palazzo Madama out of the current 22 divided between Piedmont 1 and 2 and between uninominal and proportional.

Among the relevant innovations, the reform of the colleges has also changed the political geography of the regional territory. There are colleges that, if seen to enlarge their territory to excess, such as that for the Chamber that starts from the Canavese to reach the Chierese, aggregating the municipalities of the north-eastern area of ​​the district, including Carmagnola, Chivasso and Ivrea, the most populous. A college of 501,956 residents with 186 municipalities, the largest in Piedmont. In the Piedmont 1 district, 2 multi-member constituencies have been set up for the proportional allocation of the remaining 10 seats. In each of the two constituencies 5 seats are allocated.

As far as the Senate is concerned, the single-member constituency of Ivrea is that of the entire metropolitan city.