Chamber President confirms participation in marches called by Petro

Chamber President confirms participation in marches called by Petro

Even so, earlier Racero also called on sectors that, for example, have expressed concern regarding the health reform and reiterated that the doors of the House of Representatives were open for dialogue. and the coordination of the initiative currently led by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho.

“As president of the Chamber, I open the doors to all unions and associations in the field of health so that we can dialogue and Let’s follow the path of concertation that the President has invited @petrogustavo House of Representatives will be the guarantor of the discussion for the change,” Racero wrote through his Twitter account.

