Today we vote for the presidency of the Chamber, after the election of La Russa to the Senate which took place with the support of the opposition. Controversy over the candidacy for the presidency of the Chamber of Lorenzo Fontana, deputy secretary of the League and former minister, anti LGBT and anti-abortionist. In yesterday’s election in the Senate from Forza Italia only two votes arrived for the center-right candidate (from Casellati and Berlusconi). The leader of Forza Italia: «The support came from the Third Pole». “A serious behavior” for the Democratic Party. “It wasn’t us,” said Renzi
-
Meloni: Italy needs an authoritative government that works quickly
«Dear bills, taxes, work, energy supply: Italy needs an authoritative government that works quickly on big issues. There is no time to lose”. The president of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, writes on social media.
-
Salvini jokes about Giorgetti, he is already preparing a maneuver
The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini arrives in the ocean liner in Montecitorio and escorts Lorenzo Fontana, the name proposed by the League for the presidency, to the Aula. Immediately after he jokes with some deputies, stop and talk with Giancarlo Giorgetti: “he is already preparing the budget law”. After a coffee at the buvette, Salvini, accompanied by Giorgetti and Roberto Calderoli, goes out into the courtyard to greet Umberto Bossi.
-
Room: in the classroom anti-fountain banner
As soon as the fourth vote begins to elect the president of the Chamber of Deputies, including Rachele Scarpa and Alessandro Zan of the Democratic Party, they display a large banner with the words “No to a homophobic president pro Putin”. The reference is to Lorenzo Fontana della Lega, on whom the votes of the center-right majority should converge. The provisional president Ettore Rosato has asked the clerks to remove him.