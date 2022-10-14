Today we vote for the presidency of the Chamber, after the election of La Russa to the Senate which took place with the support of the opposition. Controversy over the candidacy for the presidency of the Chamber of Lorenzo Fontana, deputy secretary of the League and former minister, anti LGBT and anti-abortionist. In yesterday’s election in the Senate from Forza Italia only two votes arrived for the center-right candidate (from Casellati and Berlusconi). The leader of Forza Italia: «The support came from the Third Pole». “A serious behavior” for the Democratic Party. “It wasn’t us,” said Renzi