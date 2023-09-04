Champions 2023/24, the first 4 exclusive on Prime Video with Milan and Inter

Wednesday 20 September – Real Sociedad (ESP) vs FC Inter (ITA)

AC Milan and Inter will take to the field live exclusively on Prime Video during the first four days.

if part Wednesday, September 20 (live exclusively on Prime Video from 7.30pm, kickoff at 9.00pm) with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter – last season’s finalist – who will face Spanish side Real Sociedad away. It then continues Wednesday 4 October at 21:00 con Borussia Dortmund-Milan (live exclusively on Prime Video from 7.30pm, kick off at 9pm).

The third day of the groups will instead see the protagonist Wednesday, October 25 (live exclusively on Prime Video from 7.30pm, kickoff at 9.00pm) il Milan who will fly to Paris to address the Paris Saint Germain. Wednesday 8 Novemberhowever, Inter will challenge the Austrians away from Salzburg. The match live exclusively on Prime Video is scheduled from 19:30, kick-off at 21:00.

Furthermore, immediately after each live, starting at 11.15pmdon’t miss it on Prime Video l’highlights show with goals from all matches on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

The following days of 29 November and 13 December will be communicated at a later time. Prime Video will always choose the best Wednesday night match featuring an Italian club between Naples, Lazio, Inter and Milan.

Also for the 2023-24 season, the Prime Video team with presenters will accompany fans throughout the rest of the UEFA Champions League season Giulia Mizzoni and Marco Cattaneo e Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato e Fernando Siani connected from the sidelines; the commentary will be entrusted to Sandro Piccinini con Massimo Ambrosini to the technical comment; and among other experts and commentators will also take the field Clarence Seedorf, Claudio Marchisio, Gianfranco Zola, Julius Cesar, Luca Toni, Diego Milito, Patrice Evra, Massimo Oddo, Ezekiel Ivan Lavezzi, Miroslav Klose e Gianpaolo Calvarese. Matches, pre-match and post-match shows with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available in live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with the Amazon Prime membership, at no additional cost.

In addition to live soccer, sports fans can also watch a rich selection of sports documentaries available exclusively on Prime Video including Federico Chiesa: Back On Track, All or Nothing: Juventus, the documentary dedicated to Carlo Mazzone Come un padre, Marc Marquez: ALL IN, FC Bayern – Behind the Legend, The Pogmentary, All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Rooney, Take Us Home: Leeds United and much more.

Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Italia for three more seasons starting in 2024/25 and will remain the exclusive broadcaster for the best Wednesday match until the 2026/27 season. From 2024, the offer will include 18 live and exclusive matches per season always starring an Italian team, if qualified, from the group stage to the semi-finals.

Furthermore, thanks to the three-year agreement between Sky e Amazon a all bars, hotels and other public places Sky subscribers will have satellite access to the 16 best Wednesday night matches of the UEFA Champions League in addition to the prestigious UEFA Super Cup broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, for the three-year period 2021/2024. These matches are added to 121 UEFA Champions League matches already available on Sky.

This understanding strengthens the partnership between Sky and Amazon started last December. Sky Business customers – who benefit from the Sky offer reserved for public places – will have at their disposal, every Wednesday night, 1 match on the new Prime Video Sportsbar channel, active at position 217 in the competition times, and will therefore be able to enjoy all the exciting challenges between the top players of Europe directly on Sky, with the quality, high performance and reliability of the satellite signal by now known to the general public. This new deal expands the offer of the European Cups available for bars and hotels subscribed to Sky That, for the three-year period 2021-24, therefore includes all the UEFA Champions Leaguethe UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.



All Sky offers dedicated to public places are available on the official Sky Business website www.sky.it/business.

