‘Champions’ died, ex-footballer injured in robbery

After being held in the Valledupar Clinic, the former soccer player, César Augusto Polo Tafur, 41, died yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, who was injured with a firearm in the middle of a robbery in the center of this city, on September 21.

The victim, whom he knew as ‘Champions’, at the time of the incident was walking along Carrera 7, and right in front of the Tauro bookstore, he was intercepted by a criminal, pointed a firearm at him and shot him in the neck. as evidenced in the videos of the sector’s security cameras.

Polo was part of Valledupar Fútbol Club in 2008, in Barranquilla FC and Real Santander. Currently he was the administrator of some synthetic fields in the municipality and lived in the Kennedy neighborhood of this city.

At the time of the events, it is presumed that the former soccer player was carrying out personal errands and the criminal tried to take his bag, to which he resisted and was seriously injured.

Authorities are on the trail of the alleged perpetrator of this event, whose face was evident in the security camera videos.

