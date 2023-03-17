Home News Champions: Inter draws Benfica, Milan-Naples in the quarter-finals – Campania
by admin
Uefa draw in Nyon, there is the Italian derby. City with Bayern

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – There is the Italian derby in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Milan, the Italian champions, will face Spalletti’s Napoli who are on their way to the Scudetto and are now aiming for Europe as well: this is how the Uefa draw was held in Nyon. Inzaghi’s Inter instead picked up Portuguese Benfica.

Of the other teams, Real Madrid will face Chelsea, while Haaland’s Manchester City will face the Germans of Bayern. (HANDLE).

