(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – There is the Italian derby in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Milan, the Italian champions, will face Spalletti’s Napoli who are on their way to the Scudetto and are now aiming for Europe as well: this is how the Uefa draw was held in Nyon. Inzaghi’s Inter instead picked up Portuguese Benfica.



Of the other teams, Real Madrid will face Chelsea, while Haaland’s Manchester City will face the Germans of Bayern. (HANDLE).

