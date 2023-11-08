Champions: Lazio beats Feyenoord 1-0. A goal by Ciro Immobile decides – Football

Lazio beats Feyenoord 1-0 in the Champions League group stage. A goal from Immobile decides in the 45+1 minute

A Champions League night for Lazio and above all for Ciro Immobile who scored his 200th goal for the Biancoceleste, putting his team back in full swing to progress to the next round. Sarri’s team only needed a striker’s goal to beat a fine Feyenoord who did everything they could to find an equalizer but had to bow to a Provedel on an evening of grace.

Now in Group E of Europe which includes the Biancocelesti they are second behind Atlético Madrid who overwhelmed Celtic at the Estadio Metropolitano. For Lazio there are five changes compared to the team that lost against Bologna. Immobile returns to the center of the attack, with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson at his sides. In midfield there is room for Kamada, while in defense Hysaj takes Marušić’s place.

Lazio vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Mats Wieffer returns to the lineup in place of Ivanušec and joins Zerrouki and Timber in midfield – the only change from Saturday’s 2-1 win at RKC Waalwijk. In front of over 40,000 fans who flocked to the Olimpico for the Biancoceleste Champions League evening, Lazio’s start was beautiful and already in the first seconds it gave shivers to the Dutch Feyenoord: Zaccagni started in progression, flying towards the opponent’s area and won a free kick from limit in for Nieuwkoop’s foul, immediately resulting in his being booked. Then a series of restarts always with Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson and Kamada who nail the orange formation in their own half of the pitch.

SS Lazio vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

As time passed, the attacks from Immobile and his teammates diminished and the match became more balanced with Feyenoord trying to put the game to sleep with prolonged ball possession. When the half hour strikes, Lazio risks going down: Timber serves Giménez vertically who enters the area behind Romagnoli and tries to cross with his left foot. Only a great save from Provedel denied Feyenoord the lead. At the end of the first half the Dutch took over more and more of the field and came close to making it 1-0 first with Wieffer and then with Paixão. And in the most difficult moment the Biancocelesti steal the ball in midfield and before the end they take the lead through Immobile: after Vecino’s recovery Luis Alberto widens for Felipe Anderson, who sees and rewards the shot of the Biancocelesti captain who surprises the Feyenoord defense in depth , skips Bijlow and scores his 200th goal with his right foot for Lazio.

SS Lazio vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

In the second half, Feyenoord immediately put pressure on in search of an equalizer against a Lazio team that tried to close the spaces to defend their lead. In the 62nd minute Immobile’s match ends and he is replaced by Castellanos and receives a standing ovation from the Olimpico. Pedro is also inside in place of Zaccagni who is still sore from a dangerous knee twist in a clash at the start of the first half. After the substitutions, Lazio continues to suffer constant pressure from the Dutch, still one step away from a 1-1 draw with Giménez and Hartman. Feyenoord tries until the final whistle but Lazio defends with courage and the help of its fans who can thus celebrate a victory which is worth the return of Sarri’s team in full swing for the Champions League round of 16 and an important injection of confidence in view of the eagerly awaited derby with Roma on Sunday.

