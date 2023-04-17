Home » Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1
News

Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

by admin
Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

Mith a big win after the last five competitive games without success, Liverpool FC collected important points for the renewed European Cup qualification. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team won 6-1 (2-0) at Leeds United on Monday evening and thus for the first time since March 5th. With 47 points from 30 games, Klopp’s team is currently eighth in the Premier League, where they have not won in four games since beating Manchester United 7-0.

Cody Gakpo (35th minute) and Mohemed Salah (39th) scored for the break after exemplary counterattacks. Twice Diogo Jota (52nd/73rd), Salah again (64th) and Darwin Núñez (90th) ensured clear conditions against the relegation candidates after the change. The interim goal by Luis Sinisterra (47th) after a careless loss of the ball by Ibrahima Konaté had no consequences.

See also  Totti: Mourinho’s signing of Matic proves that the latter will be useful, but Lukaku will return to Inter Milan – yqqlm

You may also like

Riots in the Loja prison left a prisoner...

Riots at the Atanasio Girardot have questioned the...

WFP suspends operations after 3 staff die

“With the price of meat there is speculation”

Arrested in Abruzzo with 2.3 kg of cocaine...

DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses...

What does your company do to reduce the...

Runner dead: Province of Trento deposits documents requested...

Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains...

In Arzachena from June new market every Thursday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy