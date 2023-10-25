Champions League: PSG vs. Milan in Diretta Streaming su Prime Video

After the championship match with Juventus, Wednesday 25 October il Milan di Pioli will fly to Paris in search of redemption and qualification points against Paris Saint Germain. A challenge that promises to be a spectacle with the Rossoneri who will try everything to bring home their first victory in the competition. The race will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video from 7.30pm, kick-off at 9pm. They will be there live from the Parc des Princes Giulia Mizzoni, Clarence Seedorf, Patrice Evra e Fabio Cannavaro.

The commentary of PSG-Milan is entrusted to Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosinicon Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato e Fernando Siani sent to the sidelines. In the VAR Room of Prime Video Gianpaolo Calvarese. The highlights show will be animated with goals from all the matches from 11.15pm Marco Cattaneo, Luca Toni e Massimo Oddo. The highlights of all the matches from the third day of UEFA Champions League they will be available on demand starting at 11pm:00 on Wednesday 25.

But it doesn’t end here. Every Monday, at 6.30pm, live on Prime Video Sport YouTube channel fans will be able to follow the new format “Casa Piccinini” starring Sandro Piccinini, Lisaoffside, one of the most loved faces of the social community, and Pengwin, the numbers man and sent to the Prime Video Sport stadium. A friendly, honest and at times provocative chat between football fans: set in a welcoming living room, with debates, background, numbers and anecdotes, it will give the community of fans the opportunity to take part in an extended conversation which will have the Champions League at its centre. , but not only that, interacting directly with guests through real-time chat. At the end of the live broadcast, the episodes will be available on the YouTube channel.

Furthermore, it will be active on all web and mobile devices and on Smart TVs through the Fire TV Stick X Ray, the functionality that will allow sports fans to access real-time statistics (provided by Opta), key moments of the match and the lineups of the teams on the pitch in real time with just one click. But there is another novelty. During the second half, Prime Video will show how many substitutions each team has used and how many they have left, in graphics below the score on the graph clock. An innovation to provide football fans with more real-time information on the match situation and the options each coach has available to influence the progress of the match.

Finally, it will be possible to review the best moments of the races via Alexa, thanks to the skill “Prime Video UEFA Champions League Highlights” dedicated to competition. On all devices with Alexa integration equipped with a screen and on Fire TV Stick, it is possible to review match highlights simply by saying “Alexa, open UEFA Champions League highlights”. The best actions of the Prime Video exclusive matches will be available post-match and always reproducible. For all other matches, highlights will be replayable until 11.59pm on Thursday. Match and post-match shows with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with your Amazon Prime subscription, at no additional cost.

As the UEFA Champions League group stage begins in September, the Prime viewers in Italy they will be able to watch the best Wednesday night matches live and exclusively as part of their subscription, at no additional cost. The Wednesday evening match will always include one of the Italian teams competing in the group stage between Inter FC, AC Milan, Napoli SSC e SS Lazio and, if qualified, up to the semi-finals. On Wednesday evenings, highlights of all the other Tuesday and Wednesday evening matches will also be available on Prime Video, thus making Prime Video – on Wednesdays – the home of the UEFA Champions League in Italy. In total, Prime Video will broadcast 16 of the best matches of the UEFA Champions League per season and the UEFA Super Cup.

Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Italia for a further three seasons starting in 2024/25 and will remain the exclusive broadcaster for the best Wednesday match until the 2026/27 season. From 2024, the offer will include 18 live and exclusive matches per season always starring an Italian team, if qualified, from the group stage to the semi-finals.

Prime customers in Italy can watch UEFA Champions League matches through the Prime Video app available on numerous smart TVs, including Samsung and LG models, as well as on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets , Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital and online. More information on the range of devices compatible with the Prime Video app is available on the site: primevideo.com. Those who are not yet Prime customers will be able to try the service for free for 30 days amazon.it/prime.

Furthermore, thanks to the three-year agreement between Sky e Amazon a all bars, hotels and other public places subscribe to Sky will be able to access the 16 best Wednesday night matches via satellite UEFA Champions League as well as the prestigious one UEFA Super Cup broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, for the three-year period 2021/2024. These matches are in addition to 121 UEFA Champions League matches already available on Sky.

This understanding strengthens the partnership between Sky and Amazon started last December. Sky Business customers – who benefit from the Sky offer reserved for public places – will have access to, every Wednesday evening, 1 match on the new Prime Video Sportsbar channel, active at position 217 during competition times, and will therefore be able to enjoy all the exciting challenges between Europe’s top players directly on Sky, with the quality, high performance and reliability of the satellite signal now known to the general public. This new agreement expands the European Cup offer available to bars and hotels with Sky subscribers That, for the three-year period 2021-24, therefore includes the whole UEFA Champions Leaguethe UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.



All Sky offers dedicated to public places are available on the official Sky Business website www.sky.it/business.

Prime customers in Italy will be able to watch the match through the Prime Video app available on numerous smart TVs, including Samsung and LG models, as well as on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital and online. More information on the range of devices compatible with the Prime Video app is available at: primevideo.com. Those who are not yet Prime customers will be able to try the service for free for 30 days on amazon.it/prime.

For more information: amazon.it

Share this: Facebook

X

