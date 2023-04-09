Matchday AZThe UEFA Champions League is back with the quarter-finals. REAL TOTAL provides information on the broadcast of the games on TV and live streams in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Kick-off in the quarter-finals of the premier class

The hot and decisive April is already underway – and now the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 are coming up. After the round of eight was drawn in Nyon, Switzerland on March 17, the first legs will take place on April 11 and 12 – followed by the all-important second legs a week later on April 18 and 19 the semi-final teams and semi-final pairings will be determined. Spectacle and excitement should be guaranteed especially with the games Real Madrid vs. FC Chelsea and Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos will face one of these top teams if they reach the semifinals. After 2021/22, Real and Chelsea are now dueling again a year later in the quarter-finals of the premier class, after the semi-finals in 2020/21 it is even the third season in a row that this meeting will take place.

Champions League: transfer to the quarter-finals

The question remains: Where will which show of strength in this quarter-finals of the Champions League be shown live on TV and live stream? The transmission of the first leg in Germany has already been confirmed, only then will the broadcasters involved agree on the split for the second leg on Tuesday, April 18th. DAZN is always responsible for broadcasting on Wednesdays, which means that the return games between Bayern Munich and Manchester City and between Inter Milan and Benfica are running there.

The streaming service holds the rights to broadcast the vast majority of the premier class, while Amazon Prime Video shows a game every Tuesday – if possible, then always with German participation – exclusively and live. That’s in the first leg in the quarterfinals between ManCity and Bayern. In the second leg it is then decided between Chelsea against Real and SSC Napoli against AC Milan.

The First leg between Real and Chelsea can be followed at DAZN. Benfica vs. Inter Milan and Milan vs. Napoli can also be seen live there.

first legs

Deadline encounter Transmission DE DI, 11.04., 21:00 Manchester City – Bayern Munich Prime Video DI, 11.04., 21:00 Benfica-Inter Milan DAZN MI, 12.04., 21:00 AC Mailand – SSC Neapel DAZN MI, 12.04., 21:00 Real Madrid – FC Chelsea DAZN

return games

Deadline encounter Transmission DE DI, 18.04., 21.00 SSC Neapel – AC Mailand open DI, 18.04., 21.00 FC Chelsea – Real Madrid open MI, 19.04., 21:00 Bayern Munich-Manchester City DAZN MI, 19.04., 21:00 Inter Milan – Benfica DAZN

Champions League: Broadcast in Austria and Switzerland

In Switzerland, all Champions League games are broadcast by the pay TV broadcaster blue Sport shown, on the Italian channel CANALE 5, which is also received in Switzerland, you can see Benfica against Inter and Naples against Milan on free TV.

Meanwhile, Sky Austria and DAZN are responsible for the transmission in Austria. Both broadcasters show all games, and there are also a few matches on free TV. ServusTV broadcasts Real against Chelsea live on TV and in the live stream for the first leg. There is no information about the return games in this regard. With a legal VPN connection, you can also click into the ServusTV live stream from Germany, for example.

Quarter-finals – second legs: April 18th and 19th

April 18th and 19th Semifinals – 1st leg: May 9th and 10th

Semi-finals – second leg: May 16th and 17th

Finale: 10. Juni (Ataturk-Stadion, Istanbul)

