Champions! Santa Fe wins the BetPlay 2023 Women's League

Champions! Santa Fe wins the BetPlay 2023 Women’s League

Zero hour had arrived. At Pascual Guerrero, they met on the night of this Friday, June 30, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe to define the champions of the BetPlay 2023 Women’s League.

In the first leg, the lionesses went ahead with 2 goals to 0, achieving a fundamental victory that helped them lift the trophy after drawing 0-0 with the caleñas in their territory. With this result, the lionesses reached their third star and became the most winning team in the League.

Despite trying several times, América de Cali could not score, thus leaving the victory to their opponent, who celebrated the championship euphorically.

