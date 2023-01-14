A single goal was enough for the happiness of the Fennecs, Friday evening at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers, against the Knights of the Mediterranean. The African Nations Championship (Chan) of football, competition reserved for players playing in their country, has started with a success of the host country under the eyes of Patrice Motsepe, president of the African Football Confederation (Caf) and Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).

After an opening ceremony rich in sounds and colors, Algeria defeated Libya, winner of the event in 2014, in South Africa by a score of one to zero. The success of coach Madjid Bougherra’s troops took time to emerge. Because the Knights of the Mediterranean, if not sharp in attack, defended well in the first period.

In the beginning of the second act, Algeria came up against a compact and rigorous formation. But on an uncertain back pass from one of his defenders, Libyan goalkeeper Muad Allafi clumsily tackled Aymen Mahious in the penalty area.

Abongile Tom, the South African referee of the game, then designated the penalty spot. The center-forward who suffered the fault did himself justice by taking the opposite goalkeeper (57′) on the wrong foot.





Coached by Frenchman Corentin Martins, the Knights of the Mediterranean, after this twist of fate, have more than once worried Alexis Guendouz. Beaten on a recovery from the left of captain Ali Ramadhan Ali following a corner, the last Algerian rampart was saved by its post.

Until the last second of additional time, Algeria trembled with its public. At the final whistle, some let their joy explode to celebrate a triumph which ideally launches the Fennecs, whose coach won the Fifa Arab Cup in December 2021 in Qatar.