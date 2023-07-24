CHAN 2024: the new dates of the qualifiers known, Togo concerned

The African Football Confederation, CAF unveiled this Saturday the news of the CHAN 2024 qualifiers.

The new dates for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers are known. the first round matches take place from September 22 to 24, 2023 while the return matches will take place from October 06 to 08. The second round will see its first legs taking place from December 15-17. The second leg matches will be played from December 22 to 24. Currently in preparation, the local hawks are fixed on the dates and must therefore do everything to be ready before the start of these qualifiers, especially since we dream of a second qualification after that of 2019.

It should be noted that for the moment the date of the draw for the matches of the first round is not yet known as well as the organizing country

