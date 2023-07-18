Chance of rain in different parts of the country from tonight

Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:00 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) There is a possibility of rains in different parts of the country from tonight, this rain will continue till July 23.

According to the Meteorological Department, Monsoon winds will enter the upper and central regions of the country from tonight and cause rains.

There is a possibility of intermittent heavy rains in different areas of Sindh including Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad during July 20 to 22.

Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also predicted to receive rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, Sanghar, Badin and Nawabshah are also likely to experience intermittent heavy rains with strong winds and thunderstorms.

See also

Both members were released on parole for 24 hours, and the accused returned to prison early.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

