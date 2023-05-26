Chanel runs double digits in 2022. Revenues up 17%

It was worth 17.22 billion dollars (about 16 billion euros) last fiscal year Chanel. Only the French maison was missing to complete the picture of luxury in 2022, posting a 17% growth over the previous year in terms of revenues and a 14.6% increase in terms of margins, with net profits amounting to 4, $6 billion, it reports Wwd. Operating profit increased 5.8% to $5.78 billion.

The fashion house spoke of double digit growth for all its product lines and highlighted how the teams in charge of retail sales have dedicated themselves to local customers during the anti-Covid restrictions, referring above all to the lockdowns in China that last year they affected the growth of the entire luxury segment.

However, Asia-Pacific revenues still showed a positive sign, growing 14.3% to $8.65 billion on a comparable basis. In Europe, sales rose 29.6% to $4.72 billion and in America 9.5% to $3.86 billion.

“Financials reflect the strength of our brand, our customer relationships and the creative freedom that defines everything we do,” said the CEO. Leena Nair. “Our belief is that when we focus on building the brand, engaging customers, caring for the team and working from a long-term perspective in everything we do, financial performance will follow accordingly.”

In 2022, the maison’s capital expenditures amounted to $668 million, equal to 3.9% of sales, largely destined for the global Chanel retail network. Key openings for the year included a renovated and expanded watch and jewelery boutique at 18 Place Vendôme in Paris and a new Ginza Namiki flagship in Tokyo. Among other priorities, the expansion of the network of boutiques dedicated to beauty and fragrances.

Chanel also increased its headcount by 12% last year and reached 32,116 employees worldwide at the end of 2022. Hiring has focused in particular on digital, IT and sustainability roles.

Nay it Philippe Blondiaux, CFO of the group, then expressed a positive perspective on the near future, despite the arduous macroeconomic challenges and market uncertainties. “We remain confident – ​​declares Blondiaux – in our ability to provide sustainable and healthy growth for our employees, our customers and our brand”.

The firm also said that the momentum from 2022 is continuing into 2023 with double-digit revenue in mainland China, while the United States remains weaker, as already encountered from the other giants of luxury.

Meanwhile, the double C maison has also announced its intention to expand its London headquarters and to move its team to a new building in Berkeley Square by the end of 2025. And its supply chain operations are also continuing, often concentrated in the Belpaese, with the very latest entry into the capital of Cariaggi Spinning joining, with a minority stake, a Brunello Cucinelli and to the founding family of the same name.