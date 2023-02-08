Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Creation and Culture Headquarters, emphasized improving work quality and efficiency to create a strong atmosphere when investigating and creating culture

On February 7, Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Creation Headquarters, led comrades in charge of relevant departments to conduct on-the-spot research on the creative work.

Chang Yingmin and his entourage successively went to Xicheng District, Zhaoling District, the demonstration zone of urban-rural integration, Linying County and other places to supervise on-the-spot the implementation of the city’s work of creating a national civilized model city. The unit was quickly rectified.

Chang Yingmin emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to benchmarking and table matching, make precise and targeted efforts, and complete various creation tasks with high quality. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, further consolidate responsibilities, make up for shortcomings, and constantly improve the closed-loop implementation mechanism of discovering problems, rectifying problems, supervising and inspecting, reporting work, and imposing accountability, and go all out to improve work quality and efficiency. It is necessary to persist in benefiting the people and integrating urban and rural areas, promote the integrated construction of urban and rural civilizations, create a strong atmosphere where everyone participates, builds and shares together, and forms a strong joint force for all-member and all-regional creation.