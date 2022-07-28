Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Chuangwen Headquarters, emphasized promoting the quality and efficiency of Chuangwen’s work when investigating the work of Chuangwen

On July 27, Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Creative and Cultural Command, led a team to investigate the creative work.

Chang Yingmin went to Haihe Road, Jiefang Road, Luohe Railway Station, Jiaotong Road, Hongyun Group Bus Station, Xiawei Village, Yinyang Zhao Town, Xicheng District and other places in the urban area to investigate traffic markings, parking space planning, rain and sewage diversion Project construction, the establishment of civilized villages and towns nationwide, etc., and put forward rectification opinions and work requirements on the spot for the problems found.

Chang Yingmin emphasized that it is necessary to speed up the construction progress, reverse the construction period, and fight with wall charts; to check and rectify problems according to the standards of creation, to show a good window image and a good image of Luohe; to strengthen the construction of civilized villages and towns in the new era, and give full play to the practice of civilization in the new era. To play a role as a front, coordinate and promote the establishment of “star civilized households” and other activities, and strengthen the publicity and selection of characters in the “Rural Honor Roll”; we must adhere to normalization, highlight long-term effects, do a good job in the creation of spiritual civilization and volunteer service activities, and complement the evaluation system. Civilized villages and towns will create weak links, serve the masses well, and promote the quality and efficiency of various cultural creation work.