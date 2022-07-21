Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Chuangwen Headquarters, emphasized the efficient implementation of various tasks for the construction of a higher-level national civilized city when investigating the Chuangwen work.

On July 20, Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, Deputy Mayor, and Commander of the Municipal Creative Culture Command, led a team to investigate the creative work and held a scheduling meeting.

Chang Yingmin went to Yanshan Garden Community in the Economic and Technological Development Zone, Huangzhao Village in the Urban-rural Integration Demonstration Zone and other places to learn more about the progress of the creative work.

Chang Yingmin emphasized that it is necessary to further raise awareness, with a high sense of responsibility and urgency, to implement the spirit of the city’s spiritual civilization construction and the higher-level national civilized city construction work promotion meeting. It is necessary to benchmark against the table, adhere to the problem orientation, carry out the “six major peripherals” investigation and rectification, and continue to improve the satisfaction of the masses. It is necessary to continuously expand the coverage of the digital smart management platform and build a comprehensive digital city management platform. It is necessary to strictly implement the supervision system, implement “daily supervision, daily summary, daily research and judgment”, focus on solving problems such as insufficient attention and slow work progress, and vigorously promote the efficient implementation of various tasks for the construction of a higher-level national civilized city.