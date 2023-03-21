Original title: Changchun Airport will start the 2023 summer and autumn flight season flight plan

The reporter learned from Jilin Airport Group that the summer and autumn season flight plan of Changchun Airport will be officially implemented on March 26 and will end on October 28. In the new flight season, the planned weekly flight volume of Changchun Airport is 2,960, a year-on-year increase of 9.2%. Among the mainline airports in Northeast China, the number of flights increased for nine consecutive seasons.

In light of changes in domestic and foreign tourism policies and passenger travel needs, Jilin Airport Group cooperates with various operating airlines to increase capacity, optimize flight schedules, and scientifically plan a convenient and accessible route network for passenger travel. In the new flight season, Changchun Airport has newly introduced one, two, and three airlines to operate. A total of 31 airlines plan to implement 138 routes, 66 navigable cities, 69 waypoints, and 50 on-site capacity. Among them, 5 new and resumed domestic navigation cities, including Lijiang in Yunnan, Xining in Qinghai, Huizhou in Guangdong, Yuncheng in Shanxi and Luzhou in Sichuan. At the same time, in order to meet the travel needs of the majority of passengers, Changchun Airport has built a high-quality express line from Changchun to Beijing and Shanghai with an average daily flight volume of 13 and 26 flights. There are more than 10 daily flights from Changchun to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Qingdao, and more than 8 daily flights to Jinan, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, Sanya, and Haikou.

In terms of international routes, combined with the gradual optimization of outbound travel policies, Changchun Airport has accelerated the rapid recovery of international flights. Asiana Airlines will gradually increase its flights to Seoul, South Korea, from 4 flights a week at the beginning of the season change to 7 flights a week during the summer season. China Southern Airlines plans to resume flights from Changchun to Tokyo, Japan in early April. Companies such as Spring Airlines and Vietnam Vietjet will also resume routes from Changchun to Bangkok in Thailand and Nha Trang in Vietnam as soon as possible. (Liu Shanshan Wang Xin)

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see