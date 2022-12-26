[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 26, 2022]The severe epidemic in China has caused a large number of deaths, and funeral homes in various places have “fell” one after another. A few days ago, the staff of a funeral home in Changchun took a video of corpses all over the ground, and said that the number of corpses has increased dramatically in the past two days.

On December 25, a video taken by funeral home personnel in a certain place in Changchun, the capital of Jilin Province, was released. The video shows that the corridors of the funeral home are filled with rows of corpses, some on several cardboard boxes, and most of them placed directly on the ground. Roughly calculated, there are about 70 corpses in the footage alone.

The staff member who shot the video said, “In the past two days (delivered), dozens of them have been cremated today”, “This is not a joke anymore (meaning that the remains have not received due respect)”, ” How many people can’t bear to die like this.”

The video shooter also exaggeratedly said: “When all the people in Changchun are dead, we can go to Changchun.” Judging from this, the funeral home may not be in the main city of Changchun.

According to public information, there are two major funeral homes in Changchun City, one is Changchun City Funeral Service Center (also known as Xiyuan, Changchun City Funeral Home, Chaoyanggou Funeral Home), and the other is Longfeng Funeral Home. In addition, there are funeral parlors in Shuangyang District and Jiutai District under the jurisdiction of Changchun City. Farther away is the funeral parlor in the suburban county of Changchun.

On December 23, a video of a long queue of hearses outside the funeral parlor in Changchun was uploaded on the Internet (Link). On the 25th, another video showed that outside the Chaoyanggou funeral parlor in Changchun City, there were still a large number of hearses queuing up in the middle of the night. The photographer said that this is “a scene that has not been seen for many years.”

There is currently a major outbreak in China. In Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shanghai, Hebei Province, Henan Province, Liaoning Province, Jiangsu Province, Heilongjiang Province and many other cities, news of the collapse of the funeral system has been reported. A large number of videos of funeral parlors piled up with corpses were circulated on the Internet.

