Change in Leadership Team at Renewcell

Change in Leadership Team at Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Toby Lawton, CFO at Renewcell AB (publ), has announced that he will leave his position for a similar position in another company. Toby will continue to work …

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Toby Lawton, CFO at Renewcell AB (publ), has announced that he will leave his position for a
similar position in another company. Toby will continue to work as CFO until a successor has been appointed or at the latest until the end of the year.

“Toby has been an appreciated and valuable member of the management team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for the work he has done and the commitment he has shown”,
says Patrik Lundström, CEO.

