change in the running for the official opening of the Venice Film Festival 2023

The film that will open the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will no longer be Challengers, but Comandante by Edoardo De Angelis. Guadagnino’s film was withdrawn from the Venice Film Festival due to a postponement of the release date caused by the actors’ strike in Hollywood.

The strike of American actors called by the American union SAG-AFTRA begins to reap illustrious victims: it will no longer be the expected Challengers Of Luca Guadagninoas announced, the opening film of the Venice Film Festival 2023. To take his place will be Commanderthe new work of Edoardo De Angelis interpreted by Pierfrancesco Favino.

As reported by the site Individuals, Challengers was withdrawn from the Mostra program from production following a postponement of its release date. An exit that, it is assumed, will be postponed until the stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor e Mike Faist they will be able to resume promoting their film.

Commander tells the true story of Salvatore Todaro, a hero of the seas in command of the Cappellini submarine of the Regia Marina in 1940.

The film is directed by the Neapolitan director Edoardo De Angeliswho wrote it with Sandro Veronesi and which with Veronesi himself is the author of novel of the same name born from this project that will come out in bookstores on 25 January 2023, published by Bompiani.

This is Todaro’s story told in the film, which has highly topical implications:

During the Second World War Salvatore Todaro commands the Cappellini submarine of the Regia Marina in his own way: reinforced steel prow for improbable ramming, cannon shots fired on the surface to face the enemy face to face and a crew armed with a dagger for impossible hand-to-hand combat.

In October 1940, while sailing in the Atlantic, in the dark of night the silhouette of a merchant ship looming with the lights off, the Kabalo, which will later be discovered to be of Belgian nationality and which suddenly opens fire on the submarine and the Italian crew.

A short but violent battle breaks out in which Commander Todaro sinks the merchant ship with cannon shots. And it is at this point that the Commander takes a decision destined to make history: to save the 26 Belgian castaways condemned to drown in the middle of the ocean to disembark them in the nearest safe port, as required by the law of the sea. To welcome them on board he will be forced to sail on the surface for three days, making himself visible to enemy forces and jeopardizing his life and that of his men.

When the captain of the Kabalo, disembarking in the bay of Santa Maria of the Azores, asks him why he exposed himself to such a risk by contravening the directives of his own command, Commander Todaro replies with the words that made him a legend: “Because we are Italians”.