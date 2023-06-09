Home » Change of course in consulting firm UO Solutions
Change of course in consulting firm UO Solutions

THE FIRM UO Solutions, a leading company in business solutions, digital innovation and strategic consulting, appointed Carolina C. Jaramillo as Country Manager for Colombia. With more than 10 years of experience in the field of marketing in Latin America, Jaramillo has managed to successfully manage the increase in income and the growth of various companies that are today leaders in the region.

“We are sure that Carolina is the ideal representative to lead the UO operation in Colombia. Her experience, leadership and track record are perfectly aligned with UO’s values, goals and vision”, states Alan Levy, CEO of UO Solutions. “Colombia is a key and strategic market for us and we know that we will make a difference together with each client that gives us the opportunity to transform their business and take it to the next level,” says Levy.

Before joining UO Solutions, Jaramillo held management positions in renowned international organizations such as Uber, Philip Morris International, Glovo, Domicilios.com, and Jokr among others. These responsibilities have allowed him to gain robust experience in executing sound strategies, managing budgets and improving processes. In the same way, his career has allowed him to understand the intimacy of different corporate scenarios that fueled his vision by understanding the dynamics and challenges that various companies may need.

“For me it is an honor to join UO Solutions as Country Manager for Colombia. It is a privilege to lead a talented team and work in an organization recognized for its excellence in reading the needs and demands of the market. As strategic allies of any company, I am committed to promoting growth, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, as well as accompanying and solving in an analytical and precise way the pain that any organization may have with its business strategy”, he expressed. Carolina C. Jaramillo.

