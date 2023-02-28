The choice was made at the Ordinary Corporate Assembly, in which the management report and financial statements of the Corporation were released.

The mayors of the Cauca municipalities of Jambaló, James Eduardo Medina; from López de Micay, Wanner Suárez Mantilla; from Florencia, Orbey Fuentes Ortega, and from Puracé, Víctor Raúl Bonilla Vásquez, were elected members of the Board of Directors of the Cauca Regional Autonomous Corporation (CRC), representing the other local leaders of the department for the 2023 term.

The election was held in the Ordinary Corporate Assembly of the CRC, which was chaired by its general director, Yesid González Duque, which was attended by the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, and the mayors of the department.

In said Assembly, the management report and financial statements of the Corporation, corresponding to the 2022 term, were socialized, as ordered by the transparency and control regulations.

Among the work carried out by the CRC, the joint work with municipalities and communities in favor of the conservation and protection of natural resources in the Cauca territory stands out.

For his part, the mayor of Puracé, Víctor Raúl Bonilla Vásquez, one of those elected to the CRC Council, thanked the other local leaders for their support and trust, and highlighted the important task that those elected must begin to develop in pro-environment of the territorial entity, above all, in municipalities like yours, which needs to articulate various aspects around environmental management.

In turn, the general director of the CRC, Yesid González Duque, whose term is about to expire, said: “In the final stretch of my management at the head of the CRC, it is of the utmost importance to have the participation of the territorial entities , who (sic) throughout these years have been fundamental in the implementation of strategies with the objective of building an Environmental and Sustainable Cauca, for this reason, having the representation of the mayors in the Board of Directors of the Corporation, helps to carry out actions that lead us to meet the goals that we have set for ourselves, in addition to carrying out work that allows us to contribute to the integral development of Cauca.”

Likewise, in said assembly, recognition was made to the four mayors who spoke for their colleagues in the CRC Board of Directors, effective 2022, for their commitment to the entity and to the communities of the department, which allowed for a dialogue and the strengthening of environmental processes in the various areas of Cauca.