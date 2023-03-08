The latest statements made by the president of Congress, the senator of the Historical Pact, Roy Barreras, were a new crack that gave the opposition excuses to point out how, according to them, the National Government is failing.

Indeed, one day after Senator Barreras, on Monday, March 6, asked the National Government not to continue with the talks for Total Peace, given the evidence of clandestine negotiations, which some relatives of the presidency would have maintained. with convicts and drug traffickers, Senator Uribe Turbay stressed that this is the same argument that the Democratic Center has maintained for months.

“The new change of position of Senator Roy Barreras confirms that the government of Gustavo Petro is failing. It is important to highlight that what the president of Congress assumes as his own today is exactly what we warned and alerted in the electoral campaign, and that from the first moment of this government the opposition has been leading: avoiding total impunity for drug traffickers.” The senator from the Democratic Center expressed through his Twitter account around noon.

He added that after the latest statements made by the parliamentarian, one of the key players in the chess of the Historical Pact in the political arena, “I hope that Roy acts consistently with his public criticism and in the time he has left as president of the Legislative Assembly, give guarantees to the opposition and, unlike what happened in the framework of the discussion of the tax reform, allow a substantive debate”, indicated Senator Uribe Turbay.

It is worth remembering the words of the congressman, Roy Barreras: “I think it is necessary for the Government to suspend all kinds of conversations and/or negotiations with drug traffickers. Such intermediations have harmed the noble purpose of the president, Gustavo Petro, to achieve Total Peace and are unnecessary. Let’s approve the submission law and that they take advantage of it,” he trilled on Monday, March 6.

Additionally, at the beginning of the week he had also explained to Blu Radio that “nothing is negotiated with drug traffickers, much less the law (…) The State makes them an offer that is the Law of Submission to Justice and gives them some benefits so that they stop killing and harming and recover their own lives and from being persecuted, being able to achieve a peaceful life and give Colombia a peaceful life (…). For that, clandestine negotiations are not needed, neither in prisons, nor in the streets nor in basements, all of that went wrong, it undermines the noble purpose of ‘Total Peace,’” Barreras said.

A call for unity

Separate point, given these signs of internal division, which last week drew the attention of public opinion when the Liberal, Conservative and La U parties announced that they will present a document with new proposals for the initiative, which evidenced a division of the pro-government parliamentary bloc, Senator Barreras called for unity, as well as to step on the accelerator of the reforms that are being processed in the Congress of the Republic:

“We must shield the change, the president, the Congress, the high courts and the entire institutionality. The country cannot revolve around scandals, we must concentrate on responsibly carrying out the social reforms that Colombians are demanding,” Senator Barreras tweeted on Monday, March 6, through his Twitter account.

And then he reiterated, since some misinterpreted his words, the message he wanted to convey: “I have said the opposite: scandals do not have to affect the approval of the reforms. The true response to the popular demand is concerted and viable social reforms. The country does not advance by going from scandal to scandal. It advances by going from reform to reform ”, he also indicated through Twitter at the beginning of the week. with Infobae

