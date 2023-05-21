change of strategy

Within the management indicators of the agricultural sector, there are three that are warning the government that things are not on the right track.

In the recent quarterly report on GDP, the Dane revealed that the agricultural sector had a derisory growth of 0.3%, after two negative quarters. In medical terms, he went from ICU to intermediate care. The only sectors that grew were coffee and aquaculture fisheries. In contrast, the most important activities, such as agricultural crops, forestry and livestock, continue to fall.

This same week, Dane revealed the report on the behavior of imports of agricultural products, food and beverages. The report shows a worrying exponential growth in external purchases from the government of Iván Duque. Dane says that, between January and March 2023, CIF imports were worth 2,616 million dollars, which represents an increase of 55.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

This means that the policy to promote growth, productivity and competitiveness of the agricultural sector in Colombia has been a failure in the last five years. It is inconceivable, for example, that we are importing more than 6 million tons of yellow corn and almost 500,000 tons of soybeans, having more than three million hectares suitable for planting these crops in the highlands, north of the Valley, Risaralda and south of Caesar Nor is it acceptable that close to 50% of the fish consumed in the country is imported, having two seas and as many rivers.

The third indicator that shows us a depressed agricultural sector is agricultural credit. Last week, Finagro revealed that, between January and April 2023, 7.3 trillion pesos were disbursed to the agricultural sector, with a 21% drop compared to the same period in 2022. What is worrying about this issue is that they are Investment credits and working capital for food production and transformation of raw materials have fallen sharply. Clearly, this sad panorama is a consequence of the unwise decisions made on December 20, by the members of the National Agricultural Credit Commission, the governing body of agricultural credit policy in Colombia. The damage they did to the sector deserves a political and fiscal trial by the Congress of the Republic and the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Faced with this worrying panorama and an El Niño phenomenon, breathing down the back of the farmer’s neck, the new minister of agriculture, Jhenifer Mojica, has little time left to correct the course of the sector. If the responsibility of resolving this agricultural crisis were in my hands, I would allocate a package of resources for: (i) ICR incentives for irrigation systems -dams, canals, deep wells and solar panels-; (ii) interest rate subsidy (IBR-1% per year) for main crops or products of the family basket; (iii) it would activate credit lines for forward contracts and contract farming; (iv) it would increase or free the import of various seeds, and (v) it would reduce tariffs and taxes on all agricultural inputs and agricultural equipment.

