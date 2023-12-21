Change universities for cars? Petro responds to Galán’s trill

On this Wednesday night, the president, Gustavo Petro, responded to a tweet from the next mayor of the country’s capital, Carlos Galanin which he requested that the selection process for the construction of the Educational and Care Citadel on the ALO land be completed.

“Respectfully, I ask the mayor @ClaudiaLopez already @RenoBo_Bogota that heed the recommendations of the Attorney General’s Office and terminate the selection process for the construction of the Educational Citadel and Care on the ALO grounds. According to @PGN_COL Irregularities in the pre-contractual stage would violate the principles of legality and good faith, and not stopping the process could lead to the nullity of the contract and future problems for Bogotá,” said Galán, who will be positioned next 2024.

To which the president immediately pointed out that this agreement was made directly with the government in alliance with the presidency “This is an agreement between the presidency and the mayor of Bogotá. The national government will finance it. Build the large university multi-campus in Suba. “Now they want to ban it.”

