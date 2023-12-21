Home » Change universities for cars? Petro responds to Galán’s trill
News

Change universities for cars? Petro responds to Galán’s trill

by admin
Change universities for cars? Petro responds to Galán’s trill

On this Wednesday night, the president, Gustavo Petro, responded to a tweet from the next mayor of the country’s capital, Carlos Galanin which he requested that the selection process for the construction of the Educational and Care Citadel on the ALO land be completed.

“Respectfully, I ask the mayor @ClaudiaLopez already @RenoBo_Bogota that heed the recommendations of the Attorney General’s Office and terminate the selection process for the construction of the Educational Citadel and Care on the ALO grounds. According to @PGN_COL Irregularities in the pre-contractual stage would violate the principles of legality and good faith, and not stopping the process could lead to the nullity of the contract and future problems for Bogotá,” said Galán, who will be positioned next 2024.

Also read: Uribe goes against the Center of Historical Memory due to projection of Matarife

To which the president immediately pointed out that this agreement was made directly with the government in alliance with the presidency “This is an agreement between the presidency and the mayor of Bogotá. The national government will finance it. Build the large university multi-campus in Suba. “Now they want to ban it.”

See also  Petro responds to ex-military who called for a coup

You may also like

Decision announced on taxes for the import of...

Students are suing the government because their exam...

French Community bans political propaganda at school

The military and civilians work together to provide...

Expensive Traun street lighting: “It’s no surprise”

They discover a tunnel in Tacumbú and find...

There are only a few days left to...

Majorities rejected modification of the Valledupar POT in...

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in...

Companions and celebrities on the death of Gunther...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy