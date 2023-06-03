Changes at the top of New Guards Group. Fagnani new CEO of Off-White

Time for changes and reshuffles in New Guards Groupholding headed by farfetch. Christian Fagnanialready at the top of Ng ++ (il new e-commerce segment, which manages Reebok at a European levelo), was appointed CEO of Off-White. In parallel, a Stephanie Phair the chair of president of New Guards Group (NGG) was entrusted. Position that he will assume while maintaining the role of president of the Farfetch group.

The resignation of David DeGiglionow former CEO of Ngg, and of Andrea Grillico-founder and former CEO of the Off-White brand.

A seasoned luxury industry executive, Phair founded TheOutnet.com while an executive at Net-a-Porter. Previously, Phair also served as a board member of Moncler and president of British Fashion Council. Fagnani, on the other hand, has decades of experience in the sector behind him, studded with roles such as manager of energy marketing, brand experience and product collaborations of Nike. Prior to his appointment as CEO of the Ngg++ segment, the manager held the position of chief marketing officer.

Founded in 2015 and acquired by Farfetch in 2019, Ngg, which is based in Milan, manages the design, production and distribution of a number of brands, including Palm Angels, Off-White and Reebok.

“New Guards has had extremely strong results since 2019 and has continued to execute on its strategy with the recent launch of Reebok. I would like to thank Davide and Andrea for their dedicated leadership over the past four years and for building a very strong team of successors to continue to lead NGG’s strategy and operations. My best wishes to them for the future,” he commented in a statement jose nevesfounder and chairman of Farfetch.

“Today, after a wonderful ten-year journey, I am leaving my position at Ngg”, added De Giglio. “My heart is filled with gratitude for the opportunities I have been given, the amazing people I have had the privilege to work with, and the collective successes we have achieved. I can’t wait to see where the next decade takes Ngg.”

“Ngg, today more than ever and thanks to the involvement and support of Farfetch, is in an incredible position. I wish them and the team all the best and I will carry this experience with me forever,” concluded Grilli.