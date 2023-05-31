Changes in the certificate of tradition and freedom

Gloria Camargo

The Superintendency of Notaries and Registry of Colombia has made a decision that will directly affect citizens who need to obtain their certificate of tradition and freedom, an essential document to carry out transactions related to real estate. This measure has generated discomfort and discussion among the population.

The Superintendency initially announced the cancellation of the sale of certificates through private digital platforms, which implied that citizens would have to go personally to the offices of the Supernotariat to obtain this document. This news caused concern, as many feared that this would cause chaos and become a business for middlemen and processors.

However, after considering the repercussions of this measure, the Superintendency reversed its decision and ensured that all registry offices would continue to operate correctly to issue certificates of tradition and freedom. This statement was well received by the public as it avoided the potential problems that had been anticipated.

According to the Superintendency, the cancellation of the sale of certificates through private operators was due to the difference in prices between these and those established by the entity. Private operators were charging significantly higher rates than those regulated by the Superintendency, which financially affected end users. In addition, it was discovered that some operators were using authorized rates for physical shipments instead of virtual ones, which generated a possible patrimonial detriment for the entity.

In order to simplify and streamline virtual access to the certificate of tradition and freedom, the Superintendency has decided to directly offer these services to citizens at rates regulated by the entity. In addition, other alternative means of payment will be implemented and coverage will be expanded in the physical issuance of certificates.

To obtain the certificate of tradition and freedom, citizens can access the official platform of the Supernotariat at any time of the day. There they must provide the required data, including the registry office and the real estate registration of the product. Subsequently, they will be able to select the form of payment, either in cash or through different services such as Effecty, Baloto, Megared, Punto Pago, Giros and Finanzas. Finally, following the steps indicated on the platform, they will be able to download and save the certificate.

This new measure of the Superintendency of Notaries and Registry seeks to improve citizen access to certificates of tradition and freedom, guaranteeing fair prices and avoiding irregular practices by private operators. Through the simplification of virtual procedures and greater coverage in physical offices, it is expected to speed up the process and provide a better service to users who need this important document to carry out real estate transactions in Colombia.