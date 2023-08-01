Changes in the Electric Company amid the rejection of the Resource Management Trust

Subscribers pay the monthly rates for garbage collection and fire service, in the electric service forms of the South Central Region. XCA

For this one August 1, 2023 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders from Central South Regional Electric Company. The meeting will address the availability of the position y appointment of the Executive Chairman and the designation of directory on behalf of the GAD of the canton Cuenca and minority shareholders.

This meeting occurs in the middle of the formation of the Resource Management Trustwhich processes the Ministry of energy and Mines. This is refused by authorities y guildsbecause they point out that it gives way to centralism and violates the autonomy of electricity companies.

Councilor Román Carabajo assured that the trustee commits the collection of the Municipal Public Cleaning Company of Cuenca (EMAC EP) and from Fire brigade.

The electric company collects about 17 million dollars annually for garbage collection y seven million dollars for firefightersresources that are transferred in a timely manner to their recipients, on the 25th of each month.

However, if the trust is given, these resources paid by subscribers Azuayos would join that of all the electric companies in Ecuador to give way to a distributionthrough a fiduciary who will manage the funds.

Panorama

In this sense, councilor Carabajo added that:

FirstIt is escrow open the door to a privatizationfor giving priority of payments to the private sector and not to the publicdue to the order of priority that it poses.

Secondallows monetize los assetsthat is to say, makes it possible to sell state-owned propertiesgiven that all entities, public and private, transfer their goods and assets to the trust.

Y, thirdreleases the possibility of making a review of tariff schedulesthat is to say, increase in payroll costsif the resources to comply with the priority of payments are not available.

“It has been requested availability o change of CEOs the managers of electric companies at the national level so that they can adhere to this trust (…) the South Center has not yet done so and the Executive Chairman appointmentwhich is going to be given this Tuesday, is to continue giving the steps that allow that signature”, assured the Councilor.

Call

The call includes the Ministry of energy, which is the majority shareholder of the South Center with 80.1% of shares; he Municipality of Cuenca has around 8.7% and to a lesser extent they have participation the Prefectures of Azuay, Cañar and Morona Santiago and the Municipalities of Biblán, Morona, Santa Isabel y Sígsig.

El Mercurio requested an interview with the Central South Regional Electric Companybut from the Department of Communication it was reported that any pronouncement will be given today.

However, Tito Torres, CEOexplained last Thursday before the Cantonal Council thatthe Ministry of Energy has sent the documentation of the escrowwhat will take all proceeds and distribute to different beneficiaries in a different order of priority than the current one. The collection borders on 2,000 million dollars a year.

He Mayor Cristian Zamoraasserted that the decision of change the CEO alters the joint work.

“We are vigilant that do not appoint any person with disastrous decisions and less than I know loan to escrow against the public interest,” he said.

The Extraordinary General Meeting today includes the following points:

1. Knowledge and Resolution on the Report on the results of the pre-selection process for the hiring of the Commissioner for the Financial Year 2022.

2. Knowledge and Resolution on the Internal Audit Report to the RSND BID III-Automation Program.

3. Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors of the Central South CA Regional Electric Company, representing the GAD of the canton of Cuenca and the minority shareholders.

4. Knowledge of the availability of the position presented by Eng. Tito Torres, in charge of Executive President of the regional Electric Company Centro Sur CA

5. Appointment of the Executive President of the Central South CA Regional Electric Company

Seedling

Within the framework of the Board at the Electric Companysummoned at 10:00 via Zoom, a worker sit-in from EMAC y citizenswho will meet from 09:00 to demand that do not give way to the formation of the trust.

Also, the cantonal council of Cuenca demands the Government “to refrain from subscribing the Trust under the harmful conditions raised by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which affects the management and financial autonomy of electricity companies (…) actions that could eventually become a rate release and decrease in subsidies.

The Association of Public Servants of the Central South Regional Electric CompanyHe also expressed his concern about the actions of a “Government that is ending its administration” and “intends to put into effect a trust that harms electricity companies.” (PNH)-(I)

Prelation order

For the payment of obligations, the Resource Management Trust of the electricity sector, you should consider the following order of priority:

1. Private Generation and Transmission Costs

2. Costs of administration, operation, maintenance, quality, environmental responsibility and availability of distribution and commercialization

3. Energy import costs

4. State transmission costs

5. State generation costs

6. Distribution and marketing expansion costs

7. Generation costs of short-term transactions

8. Previous balances.

