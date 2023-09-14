Home » Changes to the road system for the Ferrara stage of the 2023 Gran Premio Nuvolari
Changes to the road system for the Ferrara stage of the 2023 Gran Premio Nuvolari

ROADS – Measures in force in the city on Sunday 17 September 2023 from 9am to 3pm

On the occasion of the stop in Ferrara of the “Gran Premio Nuvolari 2023”, in morning of Sunday 17 September 2023 from 9am to 3pm is expected temporary suspension of traffic for all vehicles for the time strictly necessary for the passage of the participating cars, along the route: via San Maurelio, via Colombarola, via Caldirolo, piazzale San Giovanni, corso Porta Mare, piazza Ariostea, corso Porta Mare, corso Ercole I d’Este, viale Orlando Furioso , via Tumiati, via Porta Catena, viale Po, via Bongiovanni, via Marconi.

Furthermore, in viale Orlando Furiosofrom Corso Ercole I d’Este to Via Azzo Novello, will be circulation interruptedonly participating vehicles are allowed, from 9am to 3pm.

In Ariostea squarewhere the time trial regularity test will take place, is scheduled to take place Suspension of the pedestrian area, with the establishment of restricted traffic zones and a ban on transit and stopping (except for vehicles participating in the event), from 9am to 3pm.

